26 test positive for covid-19, Karnataka tally now at 500

The rise in covid-19 positive cases in Karnataka continued on Saturday, with 26 people testing positive that takes the state’s tally to 500.

This includes 13 covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, as many more contacts of the Hongasandra index patient test positive.

The 500 covid-19 positive cases include 18 deaths and 158 recoveries that leaves 324 active cases in the state.

Nine people from Hongasandra locality have tested positive as the cluster has now grown to 28 positives with around 180 primary and 60 secondary contacts in quarantine.

With 80 active covid-19 cases out of the total 133, Bengaluru accounts for the highest numbers in the state and adds to the challenges of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government that is working out a strategy to partially lift restrictions in the state’s growth engine.

The state government has exempted public and private construction activities, agriculture, limited operations in technology firms, stationary shops and a few other categories of businesses to open after a month of lockdown.

On Saturday, one journalist was among the 26 who tested positive. The Karnataka government has taken a decision to test journalists and police personnel among others who have been on the ground during the lockdown period.

The Karnataka health department on Saturday commenced clinical trials for Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat severely infected covid-19 patients.

“I have always maintained that Plasma treatment is very effective for the patients in critical condition and relieved when we got permission for trials and (are) able to commence trials in just three to four days after receiving permission from (the) Centre" K.Sudhakar, Karnataka’s medical education minister said on Saturday.

> Plasma cells from a recovered patient are drawn and transfused into an active patient in critical condition.

Share Via