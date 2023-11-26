26/11 Anniversary: Israel envoy says countries must ‘work together to finish terrorism’, says LeT exactly like Hamas
Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on terrorism, affirming Israel's unwavering support for India in combating this menace
Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, labelled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as "horrendous" and emphasized the global nature of terrorism, urging collective action against it. Speaking to ANI, Gilon stressed the disruption caused by such events, likening the attackers' aim to that of Hamas, stating, "Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic."