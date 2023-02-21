Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar was heard telling people in Pakistan that the perpetrators of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai were still roaming freely' in the neighbouring country. The remarks - made during the Faiz Festival in Lahore - have since gone viral on social media platforms.

“We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. So if there is a grievance in the heart of a Hindustani, you should not feel offended," Akhtar had said last week.

The remarks came in response to an audience member's call for the famed writer to take back a message of peace to his home country. Akhtar however insisted that apportioning blame would not solve anything.

“The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused," he urged.

Earlier in in October last year External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the key conspirators of the attacks continued to remain 'protected and unpunished' till date. The lawmaker also lambasted the UN Security Council for its 'regrettable' inability to act in some cases due to 'political considerations' - a seeming jibe at China for blocking the YNSC sanction of Pakistan-based terrorists on several occasions.

Around 166 people had been killed in November 2008 after 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived via sea and opened fire in the port city. Many others were injured during the 60-hour siege that followed their arrival.

Over the years, the attack has drawn widespread global condemnation, with India repeatedly calling for action against the perpetrators. While nine terrorists were killed by Indian security forces, Ajmal Kasab was hanged four years later.

"The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Jaishankar had reiterated during the wreath-laying ceremony to pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel last year.

(With inputs from agencies)