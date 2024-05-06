'26/11 hero not killed by Kasab': Shashi Tharoor seeks probe into Congress leaders' claim, says 'it is not too late'
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “We are not saying that the allegation is definitely true. We are saying it should be investigated.”
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sought a "serious investigation" into Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's claim that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was "not killed by terrorists during the 26/11 attack but by a police official close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS]."