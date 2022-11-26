‘We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world,' said S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, on bringing justice to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, has said that those who planned and oversaw the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks must be brought to justice as “terrorism threatens humanity". “Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," he added.
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) has joined the Indian government to mourn the lives of 166 victims who were killed in the Mumbai terrorist attacks on November 26, 2008, ahead of its 14th anniversary in order to express concerns about terrorism and pay tribute to those who died in the incident. The terrorists also killed four other hostages at the Mumbai Chabad House, including Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife Rivka.
The Jewish community was made a target of the terrorist attacks, the WJC claims, which shook people's consciences and drew widespread international condemnation.
In Colombo, the New Democratic People's Front staged a demonstration outside the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka in remembrance of the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and demanded that Islamabad do something to put a stop to terrorism.
The demonstration, which lasted for more than an hour, focused on the issues of "eradicate terrorism," "Pakistan should support to end terrorism," and "Pakistani terrorism is a threat not only to South Asia but the entire world'.
The event of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was described by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as "a wound that will never heal". He vowed that his government would do everything possible to prevent another one.
In the 26/11 attack case, the deposition of terror suspect David Headley, who is currently incarcerated in the US, was recorded. According to Fadnavis, the statement revealed how Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI were engaged in the attack.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.