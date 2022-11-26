The World Jewish Congress (WJC) has joined the Indian government to mourn the lives of 166 victims who were killed in the Mumbai terrorist attacks on November 26, 2008, ahead of its 14th anniversary in order to express concerns about terrorism and pay tribute to those who died in the incident. The terrorists also killed four other hostages at the Mumbai Chabad House, including Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife Rivka.