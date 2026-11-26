As India marks 18 years since the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel security chief Sunil Kudyadi has drawn attention for his firsthand account of the siege and his role in assisting rescue operations. Kudyadi was inside the iconic Mumbai hotel when Pakistani terrorists launched the coordinated attacks, which claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured.

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He recently came into the spotlight after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met him during his visit to the Taj Hotel in Mumbai on October 20. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar introduced Kudyadi to Rubio, who heard his account of the events that unfolded inside the hotel during the attacks.

According to several reports, Kudyadi helped security personnel navigate the hotel's complex layout during the operation to rescue people trapped inside. His familiarity with the premises proved valuable to the police and security forces responding to the attack.

Who is Sunil Kudyadi? Sunil Kudyadi is the Associate Vice President of Security and Safety and Head of Security at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He was present at the hotel on November 26, 2008, when terrorists stormed the property as part of the coordinated attacks across Mumbai.

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Kudyadi's role during the siege involved assisting security personnel with information about the hotel's layout and guiding them through its premises. According to India Today, he used his knowledge of the building to help police and commandos, including personnel from the Marine Commandos (MARCOS), navigate the property.

The Maharashtra government's High-Level Enquiry Committee report, headed by former Union Home Secretary Ram Pradhan, also documented the assistance provided by Taj security personnel during the operation. It recorded that Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil entered the hotel through its rear entrance with Kudyadi on the night of November 26, 2008.

When did Jaishankar introduce Kudyadi to Marco Rubio? On October 20, Rubio visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during his three-day India trip and laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial to honour those killed in the attacks, including six American citizens.

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Jaishankar introduced Kudyadi to the US Secretary of State and informed him that the hotel security official had been present during the attacks. Kudyadi then shared details of the assault, including how the attackers entered the building and moved through its floors.

According to India Today, Kudyadi told Rubio, "They came in the middle of the night. They went up to the sixth floor from the kitchen."

Jaishankar also explained that several people had been killed in the kitchen during the attack.

Following the visit, Rubio recalled the victims and the people who responded to the attacks in a post on X.

"At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," he said.

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What was Kudyadi's role during the 26/11 rescue operations? Kudyadi's familiarity with the Taj's sprawling premises helped police and commandos move through the building during the operation to locate attackers and rescue people trapped inside.

Former Union Home Secretary Ram Pradhan, who led the panel examining the 26/11 attacks, described Kudyadi as an "unsung hero". The report highlighted the importance of Kudyadi's assistance, observing that his knowledge of the hotel's complex layout was crucial in helping security personnel navigate the premises during the rescue operation.

Taj security staff also assisted the police and National Security Guard (NSG) during the operation. The siege at the hotel continued for nearly 60 hours, with guests and employees caught in the violence.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X