26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana extradition to India soon - here's how 18 Aug 2023
US court denies habeas corpus writ filed by Tahawwur Rana, paving way for his extradition to India for Mumbai attacks.
A US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, paving the way for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to issue a certification for him to be extradited to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.