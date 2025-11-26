26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi pay homage to victims; Shah emphasises zero-tolerance policy

President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to victims and brave security personnel on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

President Murmu stated, “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India.”

Shah stressed on central government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which he said is clear and receiving appreciation from across the globe.

“On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts. I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while bravely facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in this cowardly attack,” Shah said on X, adding “Terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.”

Gandhi mentioned, “My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and common citizens who were martyred in the dussahasi terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom.”

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks These coordinated attacks by a group of 10 terrorists shocked both India and the world. The attackers entered Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea, and over four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300 in some of the city’s busiest areas, as per ANI.

The targets were deliberately chosen for maximum impact, including the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish center at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and Leopold Cafe, locations frequented by foreign nationals and large segments of Mumbai’s workforce.

The tragedy left lasting scars on survivors and the families of the victims. Bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who sacrificed his life capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai all serve as reminders of the horrific attacks.

Nine of the LeT terrorists were killed during the attacks, while Kasab was captured alive. In May 2010, he was sentenced to death and was executed in 2012 in a maximum-security prison in Pune.