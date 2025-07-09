26/11 terror attack: NIA files supplementary chargesheet naming Tahawwur Rana, court to consider case on August 13

26/11 Mumbai terror attack: The National Investigation agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Mumbai terror attack case at the Patiala House Court. The NIA's chargesheet named 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana in the case.

Advertisement

The Patiala House Court will consider the NIA's chargesheet on August 13, till which time Rana’s judicial custody has been extended by the court.

The Delhi court on Wednesday also extended Tahawwur Rana's custody till August 13 after he was produced before it through video conference.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order following the expiry of Rana's judicial custody on July 9, which was extended earlier.

The Patiala House Court on July 15 will hear the application moved by Rana seeking a telephonic call with his family.

Also Read | How Tahawwur Rana helped identify key targets of 26/11 attack

Earlier last month, the court granted Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The special judge had also sought a detailed status report on Rana's health issues, which was supposted to be submitted within 10 days.

Advertisement

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks.

Who is Tahawwur Rana and what did he do? Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

Advertisement

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital through the sea route.