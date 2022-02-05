Railway jobs: There are 2,65,547 posts lying vacant across departments which include 2,177 gazetted posts and 2,63,370 non-gazetted posts in Railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply on the question of vacancy in railways, Vaishnaw said: "A total of 2,65,547 posts lay vacant, which include 2,177 gazetted posts and 2,63,370 non-gazetted posts."

In Central Railway, the minister said vacancy for Gazetted is 56 and for non-gazetted is 27,177. The number of vacancy in East Coast Railway is 87 for Gazetted and 8,447

"In East Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred seventy and for non gazetted is fifteen thousand two hundred sixty-eight. In Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred ninety-five and for non gazetted is twenty-eight thousand two hundred four," he added.

In metro railway, the minster added, vacancy for gazetted is twenty-two and for non gazetted is eight hundred fifty-six. He further said in North Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred forty-one and for non gazetted is nineteen thousand three hundred sixty-six. In North Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is sixty-two and for non gazetted is fourteen thousand two hundred thirty-one.

In Northeast Frontier Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred twelve and for non gazetted is fifteen thousand six hundred seventy-seven. In Northern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is onehundred fifteen and for non gazetted is thirty-seven thousand four hundred thirty-six.

In North Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred and for non gazetted is fifteen thousand forty-nine. In South Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is forty-three and for non-gazetted is sixteen thousand seven hundred forty-one, he said.

In South East Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is eighty-eight and for non gazetted is nine thousand four hundred twenty-two. In South Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred thirty-seven and for non gazetted is sixteen thousand eight hundred forty-seven.

In Southern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred sixty-one and for non gazetted is nineteen thousand five hundred while in South Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is sixty-five and for non gazetted is six thousand five hundred twenty five.

In West Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is fifty-nine and for non gazetted is eleven thousand seventy-three. In Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred seventy-two and for non gazetted is twenty-six thousand two hundred twenty-seven, Vaishnaw said.

Railway Minister also said that in Other Units, vacancy for gazetted is five hundred seven and for non gazetted is twelve thousand seven hundred sixty.

He informed Rajya Sabha that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by the placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements.

With inputs from PTI

