2,657 pending cases against Air India in Indian, international courts, says govt

These cases are against Air India as a legal entity and will remain with Air India and the Centre will not deal with any such cases against Air India, the government said
There are 2,657 cases pending against Air India in Indian and international courts. The cases pertain to matters like employee service, customer complaints and commercial issues, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said on Monday. The minister also added that it'll not deal with any cases against Air India, which was old to Tata group last year.
"A total number of cases pending in Indian courts and international courts against Air India is 2,657," Singh said, in his reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. He added that these cases are against Air India as a legal entity and will remain with Air India and that the Centre will not deal with any such cases against Air India.
