Govt says 269 districts in 27 states distributing fortified rice1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:00 PM IST
About 105 lakh tonnes of fortified rice was lifted in the second phase, which focussed on 27 states for PDS rice distribution.
New Delhi: A total of 269 districts in 27 states have started distributing fortified rice under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), achieving a 100% target set for phase II by March 2023 in Rice Fortification Programme, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.
