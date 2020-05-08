Home > News > India > 269 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 22 deaths

AHMEDABAD : The number of covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat increased to 5,260 on Friday with the detection of 269 cases since previous evening, a health department official said.

With 22 patients dying in city hospitals, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 343 in 24 hours, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

Of 7,403 coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 5,260 cases have been reported from Ahmedabad district alone.

1001 patients have so far recovered from the virus infection in the city, including 115 (74 men and 41 women) who were discharged on Friday.

Of 343 covid-19 patients who died, 204 succumbed to the pandemic at City Civil Hospital while 92 died in Sardar Vallabhbhai Hospital. Remaining deaths were reported from other hospitals.

A massive sanitation campaign involving retrofitted fire-tending vehicles, drones and other equipment will start from Saturday in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, said senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Gupta, an officer of special duty at AMC, chaired a meeting of top civic officials on Friday.

Drones would be used to spray disinfectant in areas inaccessible to vehicles, he said.

"We will be using retrofitted fire brigade vehicles, special vehicles and drones," said Gupta.

He also informed that AC buses will be made available to the Indian Medical Association to facilitate the movement of medical and para-medical staff of private medical facilities designated to treat covid-19 patients.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Workers prepare a quarantine center (isolation center) for non-critical COVID-19 patients at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO Ground) in Goregaon during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Half of confirmed cases, deaths in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Pune

3 min read . 07 May 2020
Doctors speak with a girl during a free medical camp in Dharavi during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai (AP)

With 1,089 fresh cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally breaches 19,000-mark

1 min read . 08 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout