26-year-old migrant worked lynched in Haryana, elderly man thrashed in Maharashtra train on suspicion of eating beef

Haryana Chief Minister and NCP-Ajit Pawar leader have condemned the incidents in their states and assured the public that action will be taken against those responsible.

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Representative Image

A 26-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicion that he had eaten beef. According to the Haryana police, at least seven people who are part of a cow vigilante group have been arrested for the lynching.

The deceased, who was identified as Sabir Malik, was killed on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengali actor gets death threats over ’promoting beef’ on cooking show

The police said the accused, who had suspected that the victim had eaten beef, called Malik at a shop under the pretense of selling empty plastic bottles. They then beat him up. However, a few people intervened after which the accused took the victim to another location and beat him again, leading to his death.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljeet and Sahil.

Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living.

Also Read | Houses of 11 demolished after beef found in their homes in MP’s Mandla

Similarly, an elderly man was allegedly assaulted by his co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.

The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

Also Read | ‘Kaat te raho’ Asaduddin Owaisi’s Hyderabad beef shop barb courts controversy

The victim, identified as Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers.

Condemning the lynching in Haryana, state's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said such kind of incidents should be stopped. He also promised action against those who are responsible for the matter.

While a leader of Sharad Pawar's NCP camp in Maharashtra, Jitendra Awhad criticised the Igatpuri incident and blamed the law and order situation in the state.

Also Read | ’Proud Hindu, don’t consume meat or beef’: BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

"Some youngsters beat him up because they thought he was carrying beef. This is not Maharashtra. This is not our culture. Where will this stop," he questioned.

Awhad also highlighted that 80 per cent people in Maharashtra are non-vegetarians, “this is our Maharashtra”.

"95 per cent of the people on the coastal line are non-vegetarians. We respect all religions. We respect Jains too, but what's this hate of beating people on the basis of suspicion? They would have run away by now too. How are they not ashamed to beat someone, who is as old as your father," he added.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia26-year-old migrant worked lynched in Haryana, elderly man thrashed in Maharashtra train on suspicion of eating beef

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue