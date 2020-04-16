The number of coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Buddha Nagar touched 27 with seven more additions on Wednesday. The seven newly added areas are Sector 50 Noida, Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida, Eldeco Utopia Sector 93A Noida, Gaur City 14 Avenue Noida Extension, ETA-1 Greater Noida and Kulesra Greater Noida. These 27 Covid-19 hotspots are completely sealed and any movement into or out of them except for emergencies is barred.

As per the order of the District Magistrate, two areas have been completely removed from the list while two others have been partially removed.

"Sector 41, Lotus Espacia Sector 100, Sector 30 and Hide Park Sector 78 have been removed from the list of hotspots. All of these areas have one case each and no new case has been reported in the last 28 days since sampling began," the notice read.

Here is the complete list of coronavirus hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida:

1) Supertech Capetown Sector-74 Noida

2) Alpha-I Greater Noida

3) Nirala Green Shire sector-2 Greater Noida and Patwari Village

4) Logix Blossom County Sector-137, Paras Tierra, Sector-137 Noida and Wazidpur village

5) ATS Dolce Zeta -1 Greater Noida

6) Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector-150, Noida

7) Sector-27,28

8) Omicron-3, Sector-3, Greater Noida

9) Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida

10) Jay Pee Wish Town Sector-128, Noida

11) Sector-44, Noida

12) Village-Visnoi Post-Dujana Dadri

13) Sector 37, Noida

14) Village Ghodi Bachega, GB Nagar

15) Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida

16) Palm Olympia Gaur City-2 Greater Noida West Sector -16

17) Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida

18) Grand Omaxe, Sector-93B, Noida

19) Sector-5 and 8, JJ Colony, Noida

20) Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida

21) 14th Avenue, Gaur City

22) Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida

23) ETA-1 Greater Noida

24) Sector 50 Noida

25) Eldeco Utopia Sector 93A Noida

26) Silver City, Sector Pi-2, Greater Noida

27) Kulesra Greater Noida

Hotspots update

New hotspots - 7

Number of hotspots removed from hotspot category- 2 Full and 2 Partial reduction

Total hotspots as on date - 27

To all those places which have been removed from hotspot, general lockdown principles shall apply. pic.twitter.com/3gcBQFzicm — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 14, 2020

In a breather to the residents of the area, Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday did not record a single fresh case of novel coronavirus. The district administration said that so far 24 out of 80 positive cases have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. On Monday, GB Nagar had witnessed 16 positive cases, the highest spike in a day.

People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to Covid-19 answered.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 12,380, according to the Health Ministry. 414 people have died due to Covid-19 in India. Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 735 cases.

Share Via