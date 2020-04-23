27 more test positive for covid-19 in Telangana, one more succumbs to death

HYDERABAD : Twenty seven more people tested positive for coronavirus (covid-19) in Telangana on Thursday, taking the state’s total cases to 970. Health minister Eatala Rajender also said that 58 patients were discharged post treatment and added that one more person has also succumbed to the virus in the state on the same day.

So far in Telangana, 25 people have died due to covid-19, while 252 people have recovered. Rajender, while addressing a press conference on Thursday, said that he state government is doing its best to bring down the death rate. “The death rate for covid-19 in India is 3.18% and it is 2.6% in Telangana. We have nine laboratories that are working in full swing and are conducting 1540 tests per day. The state also has four lakh PPE kits available," he added.

At present 693 people are currently undergoing treatment for covid-19 at the state-run Gandhi hospital, which has been turned into a covidi-19 only treatment centre. Of the 27 new cases detected today, 13 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, while 10 were from Gadwal district. Rajender added that the state hopes to get permission for plasma therapy soon.

A day earlier, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had hoped that the covid-19 spread may show a downturn in the state, due to strict implementation of the lockdown and containing those who have been infected with the state. Officials apprised him that the intensity of new cases could come down in the coming days. “We have identified all those who have coronavirus. We have prepared a contact list of those who came in contact with these people and conducted tests on them. With this, we got an estimate on how many people are there in the state with coronavirus and at what places," said a statement from his office.

On 21 April, 56 persons had tested positive for covid-19 in Telangana, while last week, about 300-odd cases had been detected. The GHMC has also set up a centralized cell and has asked donors to handover food and other essential items to officials, as authorities have noticed that crowds had been gathering during food distribution across the city. In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, over 150 containment zones have been set up to contain the virus.

Last week, chief minister KCR had also announced that the ongoing lock down will continue till 7 May instead of 3 May. With that, about two weeks of Ramzan will pass quietly this year. Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the GHMC appealed to the Muslim Community on Monday to perform prayers at home only and also asked them not to gather in large number during prayers.

Typically in Ramzan, GHMC authorities along with officials from the electricity department and the water board undertake various tasks to handle the lakhs of people who visit the Old City.