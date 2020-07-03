28 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal

28 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal1 min read . 07:11 AM IST
India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday
A total of 28 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.
Six of these COVID-19 positive personnel were reported in the Shimla district.
Narendra Chouhan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Rampur (Shimla) said, "6 ITBP jawans have tested positive here, samples were collected yesterday. They've been sent to COVID care center in Mashobra."
India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday after 19,148 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
