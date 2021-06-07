New Delhi: Weeks after the central government asked states to declare mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, a notifiable disease, 28 states reported over 28,252 cases of the fungal infection.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said out of the total mucormycosis cases, 86% (24,370 cases) have a history of covid-19 infection and 62.3% (17,601) have a history of diabetes. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of mucormycosis cases (6,339) followed by Gujarat (5,486).

The health minister was chairing the 28th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 virtually. The union health ministry on May 20 had asked states to make black fungus a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, noting that the fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst covid-19 patients.

Mucormycosis is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from covid-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,00,636 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last two months. The labs for covid-19 testing purposes have gone up to 2,624. Daily positivity rate has also been declining and is at 6.34%. Even though this is less than 10%, positivity rate for 14 consecutive days, there still are 15 states where the daily positivity rate is greater than 10%.

“In the second wave, we see that continuously daily cases are declining and are outnumbered by new recoveries," Harsh Vardhan said. 83% of active cases are in 10 states and the remaining 17% in 26 states/UTs.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have less than 1,000 cases. Jammu, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have less than 2,000 cases. "Even the most affected states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have observed decline in the number of cases at a significant rate. Growth rate has declined from 14.7% (5th May) to 3.48% today," he said.

“INSACOG sequencing labs are looking at the mutants which have significant potential of severely affecting the disease transmission. As of now, 10 National labs under INSACOG have sequenced around 30,000 samples. 18 more labs have been added to the consortium recently to boost the capacity of sequencing," he said.

During the GoM, Giridhar Aramane, secretary at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways gave an overview of oxygen availability in the country and measures taken to ramp up the production and supply chain.

He said, "Oxygen production has increased from 5,700 MT in Aug’20 to 9,500+ MT in May’21 and around 1,718 PSA plants (1,213 under PM Cares by union health ministry and DRDO, 108 by MoPNG, 40 by MoCoal, 25 by MoPower, 19 from Foreign Aid and 313 by State Governments) are being established."

