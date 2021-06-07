28 states report over 28,252 cases of mucormycosis

Meanwhile, India reported 1,00,636 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last two months. The labs for covid-19 testing purposes have gone up to 2,624. Daily positivity rate has also been declining and is at 6.34%. Even though this is less than 10%, positivity rate for 14 consecutive days, there still are 15 states where the daily positivity rate is greater than 10%.