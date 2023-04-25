New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development on Tuesday said 28 states and Union Territories have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for land records. These regions have either begun e-registration or started sharing data with the national portal through User Interface or API.

The latest data from the Land Resources Division revealed that 26 states have adopted the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) or Bhu-Aadhar, with pilot testing underway in seven additional states. Some states have also integrated ULPIN with the SVAMITVA portal.

As of April 18, computerization of record of rights (RoRs) has been completed in 94.62% of villages, with cadastral maps digitized in 75.62% of cases. Cadastral maps have been linked to RoRs in 64.21% of villages.

The ministry noted that 92.82% of Sub Registrar Offices (SROs) have been computerized, and 76.01% of SROs have been integrated with Revenue Offices. Additionally, 85.73% of Modern Record Rooms (MRRs) have been established.

The Department of Land Resources is implementing the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) as a central sector scheme, with 100% funding from the central government. The department has reached its expenditure target of ₹239.25 crore for the DILRMP in 2022-23.