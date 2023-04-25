28 states, UTs adopt National Generic Document Registration System for land records1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:43 PM IST
- The latest data from the Land Resources Division revealed that 26 states have adopted the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number or Bhu-Aadhar, with pilot testing underway in seven additional states.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development on Tuesday said 28 states and Union Territories have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for land records. These regions have either begun e-registration or started sharing data with the national portal through User Interface or API.
