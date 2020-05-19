29 new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala as of 8:00 AM - May 19

29 new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala as of 8:00 AM - May 191 min read . 08:59 AM IST
This brings total cases to 630, out of which 497 have recovered and 4 have passed away
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This brings total cases to 630, out of which 497 have recovered and 4 have passed away
KERALA : 29 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 630. Among the total people infected as on date, 497 have recovered and 4 have passed away.
29 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 630. Among the total people infected as on date, 497 have recovered and 4 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 630 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 170 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Kerala's 630 cases put it at number 17 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated