29 new coronavirus cases reported in Kerala as of 8:00 AM - May 19

KERALA : 29 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 630. Among the total people infected as on date, 497 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

29 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 19 in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Kerala to 630. Among the total people infected as on date, 497 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

District-wise breakup is available for 408 of the total 630 cases reported in the state. Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 170 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 14 districts in Kerala have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Kerala's 630 cases put it at number 17 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 35058, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.