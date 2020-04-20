TELANGANA : 29 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 20 in Telangana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Telangana to 873. Among the total people infected as on date, 190 have recovered and 21 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 678 of the total 873 cases reported in the state. Hyderabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 345 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

28 districts in Telangana have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Telangana's 873 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4203, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.