29 new COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, lowest since Sept 25

NEW DELHI : The national capital's cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 3.09 lakh with authorities reporting 2,780 fresh cases on Sunday, while 29 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,769.

This is the tenth day on the trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 2,866 cases were recorded on Saturday, 2,860 on Friday, 2,726 on Thursday and 2,871 on Wednesday.

The city reported 29 deaths on Sunday -- the lowest since September 25 when 24 fatalities were recorded. The fatality count was 48 on Saturday, 39 on Friday, 37 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,81,869 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

A total of 48,753 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Saturday, of which 10,801 were RT-PCR tests and 37,952 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 36,23,419 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far - 1,90,706 tests per million population.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.70 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.54 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.38 per cent.

The number of active cases was 21,701 on Sunday, of which 12,470 are under home isolation. Of the 16,118 hospital beds in the city, 10,889 are unoccupied.

The number of containment zones is 2,710.

