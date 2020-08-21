NEW DELHI : Nearly 30% of Delhi residents have formed antibodies against the novel coronavirus which causes covid-19, the results of a new sero-survey showed, up from 23.5% recorded in July. However, according to health minister Satyendar Jain, the state has not reached herd immunity levels yet.

“The second survey was conducted during 1-7 August. The second sero-survey found that 29.1% of the population developed antibodies against the virus. This means that they have recovered. Different districts have seen different prevalence. The difference in districts from the previous survey is between 6% and 50%. There is an average increase of 25% among districts," Jain said, while announcing the results.

Delhi’s covid-19 positivity rate—or the proportion of people found positive for coronavirus among those tested —has dropped from 30% to 7%, which is less than the national average of 8.81%, according to the survey.

Samples were taken from 15,000 people, divided into four age groups. 25% samples were taken from people under 18, 50% from 18-50 years, and 25% from those above 50. The survey found 32% of women and 28% of men had SARS-CoV2 antibodies. The presence of antibodies indicate that a person had been exposed to the virus and the body produced antibodies to fight the infection.

The last sero-survey results released in the last week of July found around 23.5% of the population infected by SARS-CoV2. The study also showed that a large number of infected people were asymptomatic. The study was conducted between 27 June and 10 July, across all 11 districts, and was based on samples collected from over 21,000 individuals.

“We have not reached a herd immunity level and the risk of infection continues. If Delhi’s population is 20million, then approximately 600,000 people have developed antibodies. The people of Delhi are being cautious and the increase is not as fast as it was expected," he said.

North-East district saw the lowest increase while South East district saw the highest.

“These surveys hold key learnings for us as well. It helps us formulate strategies. Based on this, we may reach herd immunity stage in a few months. We will conduct a comparison between the two surveys and draw a plan on the changes we need to make. We will continue with the steps we have announced. We should not let our guard down."

Based on the results of this survey, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government had announced it would conduct a fresh survey each month to ascertain the spread of the virus in the national capital. Delhi, which had one of the highest number of cases in India, saw a decline in the last month while cases continue to rise in the neighbouring states, especially in rural areas.

The fresh survey conducted in the first week of August excluded those who were part of the previous exercise and 25% of the fresh samples in all districts were taken from people above 50.

According to official figures, Delhi has a total of 157,354 cases of the virus, of which 11,271 cases are currently active. There have been a total of 4,257 deaths due to the disease and over 141,826 people have recovered.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via