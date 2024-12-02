Hello User
29 suspected Bangladeshis arrested in Manipur with Aadhaar cards issued in Assam: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has reported the apprehension of 29 suspected Bangladeshis with Assam-issued Aadhaar cards.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 29 suspected Bangladeshis possessing Aadhaar cards issued in Assam were apprehended in Imphal West district.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the suspected Bangladeshis employed in a bakery in Mayang Imphal Bengoon area on Monday, he said.

"They possessed Aadhaar cards issued in Assam and were arrested on the basis of suspicion. They violated norms of Inner Line Permit of Manipur government," he told reporters.

As the documents showed they were from Assam, the 29 people will be handed over to Assam authorities on Tuesday, he said.

A revenue department official who issued them ILPs was also suspended, the CM said.

"The Centre has allowed ILP in Manipur for the protection of the people of the state. What will happen if those involved in implementing it are engaged in such corrupted practices?" he wondered.

"We suspect there might be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Manipur," he added.

On media queries about Laishram Kamalbabu Singh who went missing from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, the CM said, "Security forces are searching for him. Yesterday, helicopters were used by the army to look for him. Teams have been sent to search for him but no information about his whereabouts has been received yet."

