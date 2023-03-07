NEW DELHI : A total of 29.3% persons aged 15-24 years are not in education, employment or training (NEET), said a Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the NSSO carried out the survey covering the entire country in its 78th round.

The survey was initially planned to be conducted during the period January-December, 2020 but the field work was extended till 15 August, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that 34.9% persons aged 15-29 years were in formal and non-formal education and training for the 12 months preceding the survey.

The survey showed that 9.9% of the households reported the purchase or construction of a new house or flat after 31 March, 2014.

A total of 49.9% of households reported purchase/construction of new house/flat for the first time, among the households which reported purchase/construction of any new house/flat after March 3, 2014, it said.

It also added that 63.1 % of the households were using clean fuel as the primary source of energy for cooking.

The primary source of energy has been defined as that source which the household uses most of the time. Clean fuel for cooking included LPG, other natural gas, gobar gas, other biogas, electricity including that generated by solar/wind power, and solar cookers.

The survey showed that a substantial difference in the rural and urban areas in the use of clean fuel as 49.8% households in rural and 92% in urban areas used clean fuel as the primary source of energy for cooking.

Also, 72.7% persons aged 18 years and above used mobile phones during the three months preceding the survey.

The survey said that 95.7% persons reported to have improved sources of drinking water. The improved source of drinking water included bottled water, piped water into dwelling, piped water to yard/plot, piped water from neighbour, public tap/standpipe, tube well, hand pump, protected well, public tanker truck, private tanker truck, protected spring, rainwater collection.

Furthermore, 98% persons reported access to improved toilets, among those who reported access to toilets.

The improved latrine included flush/ pour-flush to piped sewer system, flush/ pour-flush to septic tank, flush/ pour-flush to twin leach pits/single pit, ventilated improved pit latrine, pit latrine with slab, composting latrine.

As per the survey, 81.9% persons reported access to hand washing facilities with water and soap/detergent within the premises.