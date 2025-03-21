Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has told the Parliament that 295 more Indian immigrants who are in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could be deported to the country soon.

The government has, however, not received any information from the Donald Trump administration on the total number of illegal immigrants with Indian passports in the United States.

“Since January 2025 till date, a total of 388 Indian nationals have been deported to India from the United States after verification of their nationality,” Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar said in a statement laid in Rajya Sabha in response to questions on ‘deportation of Indians from the US’ by Member of Parliament (MP) John Brittas.

The statement also said that the government has “strongly registered its concerns” with US authorities on the treatment meted out to deportees, particularly with respect to use of shackles, especially on women who arrived on the February 5 2025 deportation flight.

“In addition, the US side has recently shared information pertaining to 295 individuals who are in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with final orders of removal. Concerned agencies of the Government of India are currently verifying the nationality details of these individuals,” the statement said.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a federal law enforcement agency under the US Department of Homeland Security.

The statement also mentions that the US ICE's SOP on deportation provided for the use of restraints since 2012, which Jaishankar told the Parliament earlier, too.

Visuals of over 100 Indian illegal immigrants deported from the United States in a military aircraft in handcuffs and leg restraints in February triggered an uproar in Parliament during the Budget Session, prompting questions about the treatment. The second leg of Budget session that began on March 10 will end on April 4.

‘Women and minors are generally not shackled’ 'The US side has mentioned that restraints are used to ensure the safety and security of deportation missions on both chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft. While women and minors are generally not shackled, the flight officer in charge of a deportation flight has the final say on the matter,” read the response.

Illegal Indians have been deported earlier too, but the treatment visible in the viral video is what had sparked the row this time, however. Jaishankar, speaking in both houses of Parliament on February 6, gave the year-by-year deportation numbers from the US since 2009. As many as 15,700 illegal Indians have been deported from the US in the last 16 years. The practice of handcuffing deportees began in 2012.

"The US side has, however, confirmed that no women or children were restrained on the deportation flights that landed in India on February 15 and 16. This has been confirmed and recorded by our agencies after interviewing the deportees on their arrival in India," the statement said, adding that the government remains constantly engaged with the US side regarding the humane treatment of deportees during such operations.

Soon after taking over as the President of the United States, Donald Trump flagged the issue of illegal immigration. He also signed several executive orders to kickstart the US's widespread crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US.

John Brittas had asked in his question a) whether Union government had received any information from the US on total number of illegal immigrants holding Indian passports in the US and (b) if so, the details thereof, including the total number of Indian passport holders awaiting deportation from the USA.