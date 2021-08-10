29.5% students exposed to second hand smoke, shows govt survey

“The more and the sooner, we create awareness among children about harms due to tobacco use, the better will be the outcomes in terms of reduction in prevalence of tobacco use among children and consequently among adults," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare emphasising the role of teachers as most crucial in creating awareness among children and their parents about harm due to tobacco use and for shaping the attitude of children in this regard. 'Harmful effects of tobacco use' should be incorporated in school curricula at various levels starting right from the primary school level, he added.

