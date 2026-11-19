Gurugram Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on vehicles using prohibited black films on window glasses, issuing 298 challans and imposing fines totalling ₹29.80 lakh in just 18 days between November 1 and November 18.

The enforcement drive is aimed at curbing violations of prescribed vehicle window visibility standards, with police highlighting both traffic safety and security concerns associated with the use of unauthorised tinted films.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Gurugram Police said special monitoring and enforcement action was being carried out against vehicles found using prohibited black films.

Why is Gurugram Police taking action against black films? According to the police, unauthorised black films on vehicle windows are not merely a traffic violation but can also pose security concerns.

Such films can obstruct visibility into vehicles, making it difficult for authorities to monitor activities inside them and identify potentially suspicious behaviour, the police said.

The traffic department has maintained that vehicle owners and drivers must comply with prescribed standards and cannot disregard traffic regulations and security requirements.

What did Gurugram Traffic Police say? Warning motorists against violating the rules, Gurugram Police said that offenders would face challans and other necessary legal action.

The police said, "Any violation will invite challans and necessary legal action as per law, without any leniency."

It further clarified that the enforcement campaign was not restricted to collecting fines but was intended to promote accountability among motorists and improve road safety.

The department also appealed to vehicle owners and drivers to remove prohibited black films and follow the prescribed vehicle standards.

Gurugram Traffic Police said its crackdown against traffic violations would continue, signalling sustained enforcement against motorists found using unauthorised tinted films.

Earlier, it issued 776 challans and collected fines amounting to ₹77.60 lakh during a special enforcement drive against vehicles using prohibited black films on their window glasses in October. The action was taken against motorists found violating prescribed traffic regulations, according to the police.

₹ 3.66 lakh in unpaid fines Meanwhile, Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a motorcycle carrying 95 unpaid traffic challans worth ₹3.66 lakh during a vehicle-checking drive at Jai Singh Chowk on October 25.

During the inspection, Traffic Inspector Rajma Devi checked the two-wheeler's records and discovered 95 outstanding challans amounting to ₹3,66,500, police said.

Following the discovery, the motorcycle was seized in accordance with the prescribed rules.