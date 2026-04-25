29-year-old man found dead in Gurugram, police suspect 'sex-enhancing drug' overdose

A 29-year-old man in Gurugram reportedly died due to an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug, with police recovering wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room, police said on Friday.
The deceased, identified as Rohit Lal, was living in a rented PG flat in Sector 53 area of Gurugram, Haryana. Police said he was a native of Nagpur and worked at the Quality Council of India in New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.
According to the report, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when Lal's co-worker informed the police.
The co-worker said he and Rahul often went to the office together, but that day Lal was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door, police said.
After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and broke down the door, where they found the young man lying dead on the bed.
Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, police were quoted by PTI as saying.
An investigating officer told PTI that the preliminary investigations revealed that Rahul had invited his fiancée to meet him, but he died before she could arrive.
Police suspect that he had taken a sex-enhancing drug, a possible overdose of which may have led to the heart attack.
"We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal said.
Police were quoted as saying that Rohit Lal's body was handed over to his family after a postmortem.
(With inputs from PTI)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.