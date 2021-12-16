2-day bank strike from today: Employees of several state-owned banks including the State Bank of India (SBI) will go on a two-day strike starting today. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is an umbrella body of 9 bank unions has called a two-day bank strike starting today to protest the government's decision to privatise several banks in the country.

Here are 10 things to know about the 2-day bank strike:

1) Close to nine lakh employees of various state-run banks are participating in the strike.

2) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has extended support to the two-day nationwide strike called. Party general secretary and State Minister Durai Murugan wished the strike success and announced his party's "total support" to the protest.

3) Bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) umbrella have called a strike on December 16 and 17 against the proposed public sector bank privatisation.

4) The unions have been protesting ever since the Centre in its Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to privatise two public sector lenders.

5) State Bank of India (SBI) had already warned customers about the nationwide strike's possible impact on banking operations.

6) “We have been advised by the lndian Banks' Association (lBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on 16th & 17th December, 2021 in support of their demands. We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the strike," SBI said in an exchange filing earlier.

7) SBI in a tweet urged its staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in strike. "Furthermore, considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders," the tweet said.

8) Earlier lenders including Canara Bank, PNB, Punjab and Sind Bank, among others had urged the employee unions to reconsider their plan

9) The government has decided to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. The bill aims to privatise public sector banks.

10) The employees and trade unions had started a protest campaign ‘Bank Bachao, Desh Bachao’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 1.

