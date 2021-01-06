2-day Covid-19 vaccine dry run in 21 Chhattisgarh districts from tomorrow

Raipur: A dry run to assess the readiness for the coronavirus inoculation drive will be held in 21 districts of Chhattisgarh over the next two days, mission director for National Health Mission in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Shukla, told PTI.

On Thursday, the dry run will be conducted in Balrampur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Jashpur, Kanker, Kondagaon, Korea, Narayanpur, Sukma and Surajpur districts while in Balod, Raigarh, Balodabazar, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Janjgir- Champa, Kawardha, Korba, Mahasamund and Mungeli m the vaccination drive will be held on Friday.

Last week, a similar mock drill was held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur and six other districts out of the total 28 districts in the state.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload reached 2,84,536 on Tuesday. Of these, 2,71,988 people have so far recovered, while 3,437 patients have till now died due to the disease, as per official figures.

India’s covid-19 vaccination programme will be launched by 13 January. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that the covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out within 10 days of receiving emergency-use authorization. “We are prepared to roll out covid-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorization date, based on dry run feedback. But the government will only decide the exact date of the rollout of the vaccination programme," Bhushan told a press conference.

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

