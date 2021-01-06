2-day Covid-19 vaccine dry run in 21 Chhattisgarh districts from tomorrow

India’s covid-19 vaccination programme will be launched by 13 January. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that the covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out within 10 days of receiving emergency-use authorization. “We are prepared to roll out covid-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorization date, based on dry run feedback. But the government will only decide the exact date of the rollout of the vaccination programme," Bhushan told a press conference.