The Supreme Court of India on Saturday thrashed both Centre and the Delhi government regarding the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The apex court has asked the central government to prepare an emergency plan to improve the air quality in Delhi. The court has suggested a two-day lockdown in the capital in order to improve the pollution level in Delhi. During the Saturday hearing, SC asked the Centre, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses. “We have to wear the mask at home also…What steps taken to tackle air pollution," CJI asked the Centre.

The Supreme Court said that there are two lakh machines available for stubble burning which farmers cannot afford it. Lashing on both Centre and Delhi government, it asked, "Why can't Centre/State govt provide these machines to farmers or take away the stubble?"

The court further observed that 'bashing the farmers has become a new fashion' while there are other reasons also for the poor air quality in the city.

"Stubble can be a part of the problem but not the only reason," the court said.

Emphasizing the health of children, the court criticized the Delhi government's decision of reopening the schools. "You have opened all schools in the national capital and now children are exposed to pollutants. This is not the Centre's but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?," the SC said.

"Little children have to go to school in this weather, we are exposing them to this. Dr. Guleria (AIIMS) said we are exposing them to pollution, pandemic, and dengue," the court added.

The court has asked Centre to immediately improve the pollution level in the national capital in another 2-3 days. " Take an emergency decision. We will look at a long-term solution later," SC added.

Supreme Court posted for November 15, the hearing on the plea, and asked the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to control air pollution.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning, with the AQI being recorded at 473. In Delhi, the air quality index of Lodhi Road, Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Pusa Road l, and Delhi airport was recorded at 489, 466, 474 and 480 and 504 respectively, according to SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

