2-day lockdown in Delhi? SC asks Centre to prepare plan to tackle pollution

The Supreme Court of India on Saturday thrashed both Centre and the Delhi government regarding the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The apex court has asked the central government to prepare an emergency plan to improve the air quality in Delhi. The court has suggested a two-day lockdown in the capital in order to improve the pollution level in Delhi. During the Saturday hearing, SC asked the Centre, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"

