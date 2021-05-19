As the country is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, an anti-Covid drug, named 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) , found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence has been launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The 2-DG drug has been developed jointly by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad.

Dr Reddy's on Wednesday shared a few important information regarding the drug. Take a look:

Emergency use approval has been granted in India for anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) developed by INMAS, a lab of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

2DG is an oral anti-viral drug that can be administered only upon prescription to hospitalised moderate to severe Covid-19 patients as adjunct (add on) therapy along with existing standard of care.

2DG has not yet been launched into the market. Price per sachet has not yet been announced.

Commercial launch and supply of 2DG to major Government and private hospitals is expected to commence in mid-June. Price is being determined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible, and will be announced soon.

Please beware of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG.

Please beware of unverified messages relating to 2DG circulating on social media and on WhatsApp.

The national drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), had cleared the formulation on May 1 for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

1st batch of the anti-Covid-19 drug released

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday (May 17) released the first batch of the indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose or '2-DG'.

The drug accumulates in virus-infected cells and prevents the growth of the virus by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique, a release said.

"The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19," it said.

