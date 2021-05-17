Hours after the first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG , developed by the DRDO, was released today, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy has said that the second batch of the '2-deoxy-D-glucose' will be coming around by 27 May in a limited quantity.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the DRDO Chairman said, "Regular production will be starting from the first week of June and that will be available to everyone everywhere."

He added: "Based on demand we're even telling people how to make 1 lakh sachets also."

Reddy further said, "The first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG will be used in a limited manner. It will be used in AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and any other places where the need arises. From June onwards it will be made available to all hospitals."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the first batch of the indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, '2-DG'.

How does DRDO's new oral drug for Covid work?

India's national drug regulator had cleared the formulation on 1 May for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

2-DG has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the Ministry of Defence had said earlier.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

2-DG accumulates in virus-infected cells, and prevents the growth of the virus by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique, the release added.

