2nd Covid wave rendered 1 cr Indians jobless, 97% households' incomes declined: CMIE

Premium A file photo of migrants labourers

31 May 2021

PTI

The unemployment rate measured by the think-tank is expected to come at 12% at the end of May as against 8% in April, CMIE CEO Mahesh Vyas said, adding this signifies that about 10 million or 1 crore Indians have lost jobs in this period