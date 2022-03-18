2nd India-Australia virtual summit: Morrison and PM Modi to discuss trade ties

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Morrison says he and PM Modi will also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine and its implications for Indo-Pacific and Myanmar
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Modi will hold the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on March 21. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and investment opportunities in both countries. They'll also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues.
“We'll discuss deepening our trade and investment relationship and harnessing new economic opportunities to support our mutual economic recovery and growth," Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
Morrison said we'll also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific and Myanmar.
The ministry said that India-Australia's comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely despite the COVID-19 pandemic in areas such as science and technology, cyber defence, critical and strategic minerals, water resources management as well as public administration and governance.
Notably, PM Modi and Morrison met in Washington DC for the first in-person meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad Leaders' Summit and jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.
