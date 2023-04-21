21 Apr 2023, 11:12 AM IST
5,24,209: Total number of students who cleared the exam
A total of 5,24,209 students have cleared the exam out of 7,02,067 students who were from the regular, private and repeaters category and appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2 exam this year, taking the pass percentage to 74.67%
21 Apr 2023, 11:06 AM IST
How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result on karresults.nic.in
Students who have appeared in the examination can visit karresults.nic.in and open the PUC 2 result link. The link is given here as well.
Enter your registration number and subject combination (stream).
Login and view results
21 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Official website to check the results: Direct link
official website to check Karnataka PUC 2 results is karresults.nic.in.
21 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Dakshina Kannada district has the highest number of successful candidates
In district-wise results, Dakshina Kannada district has the highest number of successful candidates, followed by Udupi.
21 Apr 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Karnataka pass percentage: 74.67% students clear the exam
The overall pass percentage of students in Karnataka PUC 2 result stands at 74.67 per cent.
21 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM IST
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release the 2nd PUC i.e. the class 12th result 2023 today on 21 April at 10 am. Once the results are out, students can check the results on the board's official website. Read more.
21 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Karnataka PUC results: Press conference to begin shotly
The press conference to announce the Karnataka PUC result 2023 will begin anytime now and after the press conference students can check their results.
21 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
More than 7.27 lakh students appeared for the PUC annual examination
More than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges of the state are all set to appear for the exam across the state.
21 Apr 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Marks scored by toppers last year
Arts: Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond, Madivalara Sahana (594/600 marks)
Commerce: Maanav Vinay Kejriwal (596/600 marks)
Science: Simran Sesha Rao (598/600 marks).
21 Apr 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Students to get hard copies of marksheet later
Students will get only the online results today. The hard copies of marks sheets will be sent to schools later from the board
21 Apr 2023, 10:02 AM IST
How to check Karnataka PUC 2 result
Candidates can go to the Karnataka result portal: karresults.nic.in.
After that on the home page, open the link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023.
Login with the registration number.
View and download the result.
21 Apr 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Total number of students who have appeared in the exam
2,34,815 students from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream will appear for the exam.