At least 3,000 information technology (IT) professionals, who have returned to West Bengal from the other parts of the country during coronavirus pandemic, have been offered jobs, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government started 'Karmo Bhumi' initiative in June to collaborate job seekers and employers in the IT and ITeS sector. "It was launched as a skill registration platform for those who have returned to West Bengal from other states on account of the pandemic," Mitra added. Over 37,000 people have registered in the job portal since its launch on June 8. Mitra said that over 24,000 applications have been processed.

While addressing a webinar organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mitra urged the industry to take up space in the IT parks in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the state. "Small towns and cities were neglected in the past. So the state government has set up 17 IT parks in these areas such as Siliguri, Kalyani and Durgapur. Five more such parks are in the process of completion," West Bengal finance minister added.

"The idea is to bridge the digital divide and many renowned companies like Essar Information Technology have taken up space in one of them," Mitra said.

On the the proposed Silicon Valley hub in New Town, Mitra said Reliance Industries had acquired 40 acres of land for setting up a data centre for Reliance Jio. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to create additional 15,000 jobs in the state, Mitra added. TCS also took 20 acres of land in the Silicon Valley hub. "This would be the IT giant's biggest centre in terms of job creation in the country," West Bengal minister added.

"Another big IT company is coming up with a data centre in the state," Mitra mentioned.

