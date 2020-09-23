In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government started 'Karmo Bhumi' initiative in June to collaborate job seekers and employers in the IT and ITeS sector. "It was launched as a skill registration platform for those who have returned to West Bengal from other states on account of the pandemic," Mitra added. Over 37,000 people have registered in the job portal since its launch on June 8. Mitra said that over 24,000 applications have been processed.