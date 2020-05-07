India added around 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 52,952. Maharashtra witnessed a explosion of fresh cases. As many as 1,233 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state — the highest single-day surge so far.

The number of deaths was increased to 89 on Wednesday. Maharashtra reported the highest number of death toll in last 24 hours — 38 people died in the state due to COVID-19 disease.

Tamil Nadu also saw the biggest spike in daily coronavirus count. The state confirmed 771 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 4,829. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu became the second state in the country to report over 700 cases.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to rise as the state recorded 428 new coronavirus patients in last 24 hours.

