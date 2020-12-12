3,500 personnel deployed in 5 Delhi-Hry toll plazas to resist protesting farmers

As farmers gear up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday, security has been beefed up to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

A statement released by the Faridabad Police also said, that as many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area. A drone will be on guard to keep an eye from above.

It said that police will keep a close watch on protestors who may disrupt law and order under the guise of the movement at the Badarpur Border, Gurugram Faridabad, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, Pali Crusher Zone and Dhauj toll plazas.

Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Arpit Jain said, "We respect everyone but if the law and order is breached in any way, strict action will be taken by the police."

Farmers protesting against the government's new farm laws on Thursday held a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana border and said that they will block to block all toll plazas by Saturday and will sit on dharna in front of DC offices if their demands are not met.

The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 17th day on Saturday with the farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Centre has sent their proposal to the farmers union.

However, they have discussed the proposal but have not responded to the same,

"Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal," the Agriculture Minister said.

