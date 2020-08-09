3,934 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar

PATNA : As many as 3,934 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Bihar, taking the total positive cases in the state to 79,720, the state health department said on Sunday.

According to the health department, most of the cases have been detected in Begusarai (44), Bhojpur (109), East Champaran (162), Gopalganj (115), Katihar (177), Muzaffarpur (128), Nalanda (103), Patna (781), Rohtas (131), Saran (160), Saharsa (108), Samastipur (146), Vaishali (132) and West Champaran (108).

According to the health department, most of the cases have been detected in Begusarai (44), Bhojpur (109), East Champaran (162), Gopalganj (115), Katihar (177), Muzaffarpur (128), Nalanda (103), Patna (781), Rohtas (131), Saran (160), Saharsa (108), Samastipur (146), Vaishali (132) and West Champaran (108).

India on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379.

With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated.

