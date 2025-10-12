Durgapur police arrest three in IQ City MBBS student gang-rape case, says report

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a second-year MBBS student from Odisha near a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, as reported by NDTV.

Advertisement

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. The victim's father said a medical student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was taken by one of her classmates on the pretext of going to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and reportedly raped her. The classmate abandoned her and ran away from the scene, ANI reported.

Advertisement

“At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... ” the victim's father said.

He added, “This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response...”

Advertisement

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reacts Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over the incident, describing it “highly condemnable and painful.”

Majhi took to X and asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure “exemplary action” is taken against the accused considering the law.

He said, “The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government.”

Advertisement

‘We have assured them that action will be taken’ Meanwhile, Ranjana Roy, the Deputy Magistrate and SDO of Durgapur, stated after meeting the victim of the Durgapur Medical College gangrape case that the victim is in stable condition and is being accompanied by her mother. According to Roy, the victim is getting full assistance and promised that the action will be taken, saying, “She is in stable condition and her mother is with her...We are giving her all the support, and we have assured them that action will be taken…”