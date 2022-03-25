Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 back-to-back earthquakes strike this Tamil Nadu village. Details here

3 back-to-back earthquakes strike this Tamil Nadu village. Details here

Local authorities visited the village and took stock of the situation. Photo: AP
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

Some TV channels showed visuals of cracks in a few hours in Oddanchatram village. Oddanchatram felt the first tremor at 4.33 AM ( of 1.2 magnitudes), which was followed by more tremors at 6.04 AM and 7.07 AM, respectively

Three slight earthquakes were experienced in just two hours in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul region on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said. The magnitude of these earthquakes ranged from 1.2 to 1.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake hit the Oddanchatram area of the Dindigul district, which is about 464 km from Chennai.

Oddanchatram felt the first tremor at 4.33 AM ( of 1.2 magnitudes), which was followed by more tremors at 6.04 AM and 7.07 AM, respectively. They both were of 1.5 magnitudes and depth of 10km, NCFS data showed.

First earthquake:-

Origin Time 2022-03-25 04:33:43 IST

Lat, Long 10.59, 77.81

Magnitude, Depth M: 1.2 - D: 10km

Event Status Reviewed

Second earthquake:-

Origin Time 2022-03-25 06:04:37 IST

Lat, Long 10.45, 77.70

Magnitude, Depth M: 1.5 - D: 10km

Event Status Reviewed

Third earthquake:-

Origin Time 2022-03-25 06:07:47 IST

Lat, Long 10.40, 77.72

Magnitude, Depth M: 1.5 - D: 10km

Event Status Reviewed

Some TV channels also showed visuals of cracks in a few hours in Oddanchatram village. Local authorities visited the village and took stock of the situation.

