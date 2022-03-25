3 back-to-back earthquakes strike this Tamil Nadu village. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some TV channels showed visuals of cracks in a few hours in Oddanchatram village. Oddanchatram felt the first tremor at 4.33 AM ( of 1.2 magnitudes), which was followed by more tremors at 6.04 AM and 7.07 AM, respectively
Three slight earthquakes were experienced in just two hours in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul region on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said. The magnitude of these earthquakes ranged from 1.2 to 1.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake hit the Oddanchatram area of the Dindigul district, which is about 464 km from Chennai.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Three slight earthquakes were experienced in just two hours in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul region on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said. The magnitude of these earthquakes ranged from 1.2 to 1.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake hit the Oddanchatram area of the Dindigul district, which is about 464 km from Chennai.
Oddanchatram felt the first tremor at 4.33 AM ( of 1.2 magnitudes), which was followed by more tremors at 6.04 AM and 7.07 AM, respectively. They both were of 1.5 magnitudes and depth of 10km, NCFS data showed.
Oddanchatram felt the first tremor at 4.33 AM ( of 1.2 magnitudes), which was followed by more tremors at 6.04 AM and 7.07 AM, respectively. They both were of 1.5 magnitudes and depth of 10km, NCFS data showed.