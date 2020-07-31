The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order to rename three metro stations in Chennai after three late Chief Ministers of the state, news agency ANI reported. According to the order, Alandur Metro station is to be renamed as Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Central Metro station as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Metro and CMBT Metro station as Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.

"Tamil Nadu CM issues order to rename three Metro stations in Chennai. Alandur Metro to be renamed as Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Central Metro as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Metro & CMBT Metro as Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro: Tamil Nadu CMO," ANI tweeted

"Tamil Nadu CM issues order to rename three Metro stations in Chennai. Alandur Metro to be renamed as Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Central Metro as Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Metro & CMBT Metro as Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro: Tamil Nadu CMO," ANI tweeted

The three Chennai Metro stations after former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The Chennai Metro is a rapid transit system serving the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is the third largest metro system in India after Delhi Metro and Hyderabad Metro. The system commenced service in 2015 after partially opening the first phase of the project. The network consists of two colour-coded lines covering a length of 45.1 kilometres.