3 children among five charred to death in fire at Jharkhand’s firecracker shop

  • Jharkhand news: A fire at a firecracker shop in Garhwa, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of five people, including three children

Published10 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST
3 children among five charred to death in fire at Jharkhand’s firecracker shop(HT_PRINT)

Jharkhand news: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Garhwa, Jharkhand, on Monday, March 10. 

"Five people lost their lives when a blaze erupted at a firecracker shop," Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey told PTI. The incident occurred at Godarmana Bazar in the Ranka police station area.

A police team has reached the spot, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

(This is a breaking story. Keep checking for more updates)

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST
