3 crore houses built for poor across India in last 8 years: PM Modi

Further, the PM said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and this is not an ordinary achievement. "We need to maintain this enthusiasm," Modi said while virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a medical camp organised in Olpad area of Gujarat's Surat city. "Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us the confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," the prime minister said.

