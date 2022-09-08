3 crore houses built for poor across India in last 8 years: PM Modi

3 crore houses built for poor across India in last 8 years: PM Modi3 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said under PM Awas Yojana, three crore houses were built for the poor across India in the last 8 years; of these, 10 lakh houses were constructed in Gujarat alone.
While interacting with beneficiaries of various schemes at Olpad, Surat on Thursday, the prime minister said Gujarat's 97% of rural households are receiving tap water and added that under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi ₹2 lakh crores have been directly transferred to the accounts of the country's farmers.
Further, the PM said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world and this is not an ordinary achievement. "We need to maintain this enthusiasm," Modi said while virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a medical camp organised in Olpad area of Gujarat's Surat city. "Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us the confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," the prime minister said.
PM Modi virtually inaugurated a mega medical camp in Surat today and interacted with beneficiaries of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes, PM Modi said.
Later, in the evening PM Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The Kartavya Path will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.
According to the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.
Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.
According to an official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, 19 acres of total canal area have been revamped. They have been fitted with infrastructure such as aerators. There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals -- one near Krishi Bhawan and another around Vanijya Bhawan.
Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.
Another official said that parking spaces for 1,125 vehicles have been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses has been created near the India Gate.
Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.
According to the ministry, over 400 benches, 150 dustbins, and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch.
One hundred and one acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise damage caused by the stagnation of water.
Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.
The ministry said the tall amenity blocks and underpasses have ramps with railings at suitable heights for safe use by children and the specially-abled.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
